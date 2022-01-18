The Head and the Heart, Fitz and the Tantrums shows announced for Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two more shows have been announced for Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park in downtown Wilmington.
On June 4, Fitz and the Tantrums will perform with St. Paul & the Broken Bones. Seratones will be the special guest. Tickets, which go on sale Friday, can be purchased here.
On Sept. 21, The Head and the Heart will perform at Live Oak Bank Pavilion with special guest Shakey Graves. Tickets, which go on sale Friday, can be purchased here.
