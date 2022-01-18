Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: gradually milder midweek, winter blasts back Friday

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a milder temperature trend for the Cape Fear Region. With sunny skies, expect highs in the lower and middle 50s for Tuesday, and, importantly, much lighter winds than recent days. And for Wednesday, even warmer 60s ought to be reachable under fair skies. Drastic changes are coming thereafter...

What is known: A strong cold front will usher frigid air into the Cape Fear Region between Thursday and Saturday. Moisture will funnel along and ahead of this front for a decent chance of rain showers Thursday into Thursday night. Some moisture is likely to linger on the colder side of the front for a risk of icy precipitation Friday into Friday night.

Outstanding questions: How much moisture will remain after the frontal passage is the biggest unknown. If the pattern trends more progressive, Friday will have little more than isolated sleet pellets or icy raindrops. Deeper moisture, conversely, could translate into more significant icing. Some timing details also remain unknown, which is natural at this range.

Catch many of these items and more in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or: extend your outlook to a full ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family remembers relatives killed in weekend shooting. Pictured from left is Diretta Robinson,...
‘Instead of looking at what happened, look at who they were:’ Family remembers 3 killed at shopping center
Heavy law enforcement presence near Landfall Shopping Center in Wilmington
Man charged after allegedly killing his own mother, sister, and son
The 13-year-old was one of three to die during the tragic events of January 15.
Child victim of Saturday’s shooting was a Pender County Schools student
Bladen County Schools
Another Bladen County school moves to virtual learning
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Jan. 17, 2021
First Alert Forecast: plenty of sunshine with temperatures trending milder, another winter storm possible late week
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Jan. 17, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Jan. 17, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from MLK Day afternoon, Jan. 17, 2022...
First Alert Forecast: Sunday storm gone but wintry pattern remains
Your First Alert Forecast from MLK Day afternoon, Jan. 17, 2022...
Your First Alert Forecast from MLK Day afternoon, Jan. 17, 2022