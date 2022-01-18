First Alert Forecast: gradually milder midweek, winter blasts back Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a milder temperature trend for the Cape Fear Region. With sunny skies, we have seen highs in the 50s on Tuesday, and, importantly, winds were lighter than recent days. And for Wednesday, even warmer 60s ought to be reachable under fair skies. Drastic changes are coming thereafter...

Still need to work out details but there is an increasing risk of wintry precipitation in parts or all of SE NC Friday. Atmospheric profiles look a lot more like freezing rain or sleet vs snow. Significant icing is at least a possibility. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/Lc3tVb7iHZ — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) January 18, 2022

What is known: A strong cold front will usher frigid air into the Cape Fear Region between Thursday and Saturday. Moisture will funnel along and ahead of this front for a decent chance of rain showers Thursday into Thursday night. Some moisture is likely to linger on the colder side of the front for a risk of icy precipitation Friday into Friday night.

Outstanding questions: How much moisture will remain after the frontal passage is the biggest unknown. If the pattern trends more progressive, Friday will have little more than isolated sleet pellets or icy raindrops. Deeper moisture, conversely, could translate into more significant icing. Some timing details also remain unknown, which is natural at this range.

