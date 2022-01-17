NHC Health Board to decide whether to reinstate mask mandate

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Department of Health and Human Services (NHCDHHS) will meet Tuesday, January 18 at 8 a.m. to decide whether to reinstate a county-wide indoor mask mandate.

According to a tweet Monday, they will “hold a public hearing, review COVID-19 metrics and the proposed health rule requiring masks.”

With the spread of the Omicron variant causing a steep climb in COVID-19 cases, the data review subcommittee of the New Hanover County Health and Human Services Board met January 7 to discuss the latest COVID-19 trends in the community.

Members of the public are invited to attend Tuesday’s meeting in person in the multipurpose room at 1650 Greenfield Street, Wilmington, or virtually. The option to make public comments closed January 14.

The meeting will be streamed live here, or can be viewed on YouTube or Spectrum channel 13.

