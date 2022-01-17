Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

‘Instead of looking at what happened, look at who they were:’ Family remembers 3 killed at shopping center

Family remembers relatives killed in weekend shooting. Pictured from left is Diretta Robinson,...
Family remembers relatives killed in weekend shooting. Pictured from left is Diretta Robinson, Trina Robinson and right is Isaiah Robinson.(WECT)
By Kendall McGee
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Standing at Landfall Shopping center Monday, you’d never know what happened a little more than a day before.

On Saturday, three lives were lost after another family member allegedly fired shots in the parking lot, forever changing the lives of the Robinson family.

Man charged after allegedly killing his own mother, sister, and son

“This is a really traumatic event and nobody wants to be remembered by a bad thing that happened. I think we should focus on who they were as people,” said Gail Durant.

Durant’s aunt, Diretta Robinson, was killed at the shopping center, alongside Durant’s cousins, Trina Robinson, and 13-year-old Isaiah Robinson.

Several relatives gathered Monday morning on the porch of the family’s home in Hampstead. From wooden rocking chairs, the tight knit Robinson crew wiped tears as they shared the stories of the three loved ones lost.

According to Durant, Diretta was the matriarch of the tight knit family. They recalled how she loved to cook, and was the one who singlehandedly prepared Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners each year.

Diretta’s was a face many in Hampstead knew well, having worked in food service for decades at Hardees and Bojangles.

“Diretta was the nicest person you’ll ever meet. She would give the shirt off her back, they didn’t even need to ask, if she felt like they were in need, that’s what she would do,” said Durant.

Child victim of Saturday’s shooting was a Pender County Schools student

Diretta also took care of her grandson, 13- year-old Isaiah.

The boy attended Surf City Middle School. He liked to play Roblox on XBOX and enjoyed trips to get food at Highway 55.

“Isaiah... he was the sweetest kid you’d ever meet, he was always smiling and respectful,” said Durant.

Also killed this weekend was Trina Robinson.

Her daughter, Michaela Robinson, remembers she loved to shop, and always took care of people, whether it was in her early work at a nursing home, or her later years lending a hand to her family.

Trina had recently moved to Wilmington, where her daughter lived.

“I never expected anything like this to ever happen. It was.. I’m still in shock, I cant even believe it,” said daughter Michaela Robinson. “She was giving and caring. She loved her family more than anything.”

The tight family bond rang true for each one of the Robinsons. The daily chats, the cookouts and the check-ins are moments the surviving family members will carry with them in the years to come.

The good memories are what Durant prefers to remember each one of her family members, rather than the cruel way all three left the world.

“They’re people, you know; they had lives before this incident happened, and instead of looking at what happened, look at who they were, what they did, and how they loved anybody. [It] wouldn’t matter if you knew them or not,” said Durant.

Family members are still in the process of making funeral arrangements and plan to share memorial service information at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy law enforcement presence near Landfall Shopping Center in Wilmington
Man charged after allegedly killing his own mother, sister, and son
Man charged after sideswiping police car
The 13-year-old was one of three to die during the tragic events of January 15.
Child victim of Saturday’s shooting was a Pender County Schools student
Land where the Belville apartment complex backs up to the Waterford neighborhood.
‘I’m actually considering selling’: Residents express concern about traffic, privacy with new development
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Jan. 16, 2022
First Alert Forecast: heavy rain likely, gradual clearing late Sunday

Latest News

Members of the public are invited to attend Tuesday’s meeting in person or virtually
NHC Health Board to decide whether to reinstate mask mandate
The Tree of Life is closed now, leaving several former residents wondering where they will go.
Recovery home closing leaves many wondering where to turn
Dr. Lydia Wright, a maternal fetal medicine specialist is urging all pregnant women to get...
Doctors urge pregnant woman to get vaccinated as hospitals see increase in pregnant women hospitalized
Third Street was lined with hundreds of people excited to see the first MLK day parade in two...
Hundreds gather along parade route to honor Martin Luther King Jr.