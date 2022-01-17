Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: Sunday storm gone but wintry pattern remains

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:24 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As expected, Sunday’s First Alert Action Day dealt an icy glaze on many surfaces early, a heavy and driving rain for all spots, and substantially heavier winter precipitation to most of the Carolinas west of the Cape Fear Region. Thank you for your trust and we hope you had a safe day!

Expect a similarly cold and unsettled pattern to continue deeper into January. Late this week, some data supports progressive systems with limited opportunity for winter precipitation. Other metrics suggest slower, more phased weather systems that increase chances of icy precipitation. Amid the inherent volatility, lofty rumors and aggressive winter maps from national media outlets may fly, but your First Alert Weather Team will take a more measured and methodical approach.

In the meantime, enjoy a bright, brisk, and dry Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day!

Your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Extend your outlook to ten days for any location with your WECT Weather App.

