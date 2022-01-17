Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: potent Carolinas winter storm departs, chilly and dry to start the new week

By Eric Davis
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A potent Carolinas winter storm is rapidly pulling away from the Carolinas this evening. As expected many parts of SE NC saw some minor icing and glazing early this morning. By mid-morning any ice began to change to all rain. During the afternoon milder air surged in from the coast as the low tracked near the area and pushed some temperatures into the 60s. Widespread 1-2 inch rainfall totals were common around the area. ILM saw a daily rainfall record of 2 inches, which beat the old record of 1.85 inches set in 1991. Gusty winds were also seen with this powerful storm. Significant accumulations of snow and ice were seen in central and western NC.

Looking ahead it will chilly and dry Monday through Wednesday with highs in the 50s and lows in the upper 20s and 30s. Another winter storm has the potential to impact the region late this week. Your First Alert Weather team will have more details as the week progresses.

Track the latest forecast anytime here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize a ten-day outlook to anywhere in the Cape Fear Region with your always-free WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy law enforcement presence near Landfall Shopping Center in Wilmington
UPDATE: Man charged after allegedly killing his own mother, sister, and son
Land where the Belville apartment complex backs up to the Waterford neighborhood.
‘I’m actually considering selling’: Residents express concern about traffic, privacy with new development
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Jan. 16, 2022
First Alert Forecast: heavy rain likely, gradual clearing late Sunday
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for missing 9-year-old boy
Man charged after sideswiping police car

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Jan. 16, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Jan. 16, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, Jan. 16, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. morning, Jan. 16, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, Jan. 16, 2022
First Alert Forecast: heavy rain likely, gradual clearing late Sunday
Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, Jan. 15, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, Jan. 15, 2022