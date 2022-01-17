First Alert Forecast: potent Carolinas winter storm departs, chilly and dry to start the new week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A potent Carolinas winter storm is rapidly pulling away from the Carolinas this evening. As expected many parts of SE NC saw some minor icing and glazing early this morning. By mid-morning any ice began to change to all rain. During the afternoon milder air surged in from the coast as the low tracked near the area and pushed some temperatures into the 60s. Widespread 1-2 inch rainfall totals were common around the area. ILM saw a daily rainfall record of 2 inches, which beat the old record of 1.85 inches set in 1991. Gusty winds were also seen with this powerful storm. Significant accumulations of snow and ice were seen in central and western NC.

Your First Alert Weather Team team told your there would be some icing in inland counties with Sunday's winter storm and that is what happened. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/yJuFt2MoDc — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) January 17, 2022

Looking ahead it will chilly and dry Monday through Wednesday with highs in the 50s and lows in the upper 20s and 30s. Another winter storm has the potential to impact the region late this week. Your First Alert Weather team will have more details as the week progresses.

