First Alert Forecast: plenty of sunshine with temperatures trending milder

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you! Hope you are enjoying your holiday! As expected, Sunday’s First Alert Action Day dealt an icy glaze on many surfaces early, a heavy and driving rain for all spots, and substantially heavier winter precipitation to most of the Carolinas west of the Cape Fear Region. Thank you for your trust and we hope you had a safe day!

Expect a similarly cold and unsettled pattern to continue deeper into January. Late this week, some data supports progressive systems with limited opportunity for winter precipitation. Other metrics suggest slower, more phased weather systems that increase chances of icy precipitation. Amid the inherent volatility, lofty rumors and aggressive winter maps from national media outlets may fly, but your First Alert Weather Team will take a more measured and methodical approach.

Your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

