COVID-19 cases cause cancellations in Pender County High School basketball program

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Due to positive COVID-19 cases in the basketball teams, the Dixon game on Wednesday, Jan. 19 has been cancelled. This cancellation includes varsity and junior varsity games.

All boys basketball activities will be on hiatus until the Pender County Health Department determines return dates. For the girls program, only some players are excluded for now, and the next game is planned for Friday at West Columbus.

