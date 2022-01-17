Senior Connect
Child victim of Saturday’s shooting was a Pender County Schools student

The 13-year-old was one of three to die during the tragic events of January 15.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Schools announces this morning that the 13-year-old boy who died in the shooting at Landfall Center on Jan. 15 attended a school in Pender County.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family as well as the Surf City Middle School family,” Pender County Schools writes in the release.

Read more about the tragic shooting of three people on Jan. 15

Pender County Schools also reminds parents and students that school psychologists and counselors will be available to help when students return to class on Tuesday.

“The senseless loss of such a young life is difficult to understand.” Superintendent Dr. Steven Hill said. “Anytime you lose a student, regardless of circumstance, it’s felt across the district. We will be here for our students, faculty and staff who need any extra support over the days ahead.”

