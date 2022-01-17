Another Bladen County school moves to virtual learning

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen County Schools announced Monday afternoon that Elizabethtown Primary School will move to remote learning on Tuesday, January 18. In a Facebook post the district said this move is “Due to the availability of staff as a result of COVID-19 cases and exposures.”

The school will remain virtual through Friday, January 21.

“Parents and guardians may come to the school on Tuesday from 12:00-3:00 PM to pick up devices or packets,” the district said.

Last week Bladen County Schools opened up the application again for students to move to virtual learning for the remainder of the semester. To view the requirements and fill out an application, click here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.