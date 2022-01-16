Southeastern North Carolina spared of extreme winter weather

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Early Sunday morning and continuing into late Sunday afternoon, regions across southeastern North Carolina were feeling the effects of the winter storm.

Rain moved into the region early Sunday morning, and caused icy roads around some inner parts of the state. Roads near the coast, however, were mostly spared.

“Talking to my folks in the Wilmington area, everything is clear,” said NCDOT Public Relations Officer Andrews Barksdale, “We haven’t had any road closures, I-40 was not a problem at all. I just checked, we don’t have any single road issue, wash out, downed tree at this time.”

Some people saw some freezing rain early Sunday morning before the temperatures rose, but most were hit with high wind gusts and downpours heading into the afternoon.

For the most part, sparing southeastern North Carolina of what the rest of the state received.

“That’s in line with what we expected down there,” said Duke Energy Public Relations Manager Jeff Brooks. “We really figured it would transition into rain as the day goes on.”

Crews from Duke Energy were on standby today, most being sent to other parts of the state as not many outages were reported along the coast.

The storm exiting the region late Sunday, leaving several inches of rain and some flooding.

“Southeastern North Carolina dodged a bullet with this storm,” said Barksdale. We are still watching the potential for flooding. I think 1-2 inches of rain fell in Wilmington today . So, there’s a possibility there could be isolated flooding.”

