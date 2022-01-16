Senior Connect
MLK Center in Wilmington hosts “MLK Fun Day”

"MLK Fun Day" at the MLK Community Center.
(WECT)
By Anna Austin Boyers
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 8:47 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There are many events going on this weekend to celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., one of them being the “MLK Fun Day”.

The event was on Saturday afternoon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the MLK Center, with something for all ages to participate in.

There was a large turnout from the community, taking part in all this weekend has to offer.

“This is for everybody to be able to come together no matter what color, creed, race, economic background,” said MLK Jr. Celebration Committee Member Yolanda Bostic.

The event had everything from cornhole, blow-up slides, and resource booths from organizations around the community.

Crafts and activities were free for all to participate in, in the name of bringing the community together in a positive manner.

“Wilmington had a pretty tough year last year with the violence and everything,” said Bostic. “So we just want to let everybody know that that’s not what the Port City is about. We’re a very diverse community, and we embrace that diversity, and we just want to move forward with a better year this year for 2022.”

“MLK Fun Day” was one of many events going on this weekend, you can find out more on those events here.

