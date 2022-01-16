Man charged after sideswiping police car

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One man is changed with DQI after sideswiping a police car Saturday morning.

Wilmington Police say an officer was parked in the 900 block of Market Street when a driver sideswiped the patrol car. Gino Macias, 18, was stopped further down the road and officers discovered open containers in his car. He was given an $800 unsecured bond.

State Highway Patrol responded to investigate the vehicle crash and handle other charges.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.