Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

WATCH: Dramatic crash on Colorado highway caught on dashcam video

By Tony Keith and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A driver in Colorado captured video of a dramatic crash on a highway near Colorado Springs. Miraculously, the driver of the crashed vehicle survived.

KKTV viewer Jason shared the dashcam video with the local station. The Colorado State Patrol said the driver was traveling northbound on I-25 near Exit 128 when they smashed into barrels filled with water that were sitting in front of concrete barriers.

Trooper Josh Lewis told KKTV the barrels are designed to lessen the impact of a crash. Those barrel’s may have been what saved this driver’s life that night.

Jason said he pulled over right after the crash and turned on his overhead emergency lights to immediately provide aid to the driver. Luckily, the driver didn’t suffer any serious injuries and was able to walk away from the crash site.

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors at The Cape are fighting back against development on the golf course located within...
Another golf course set for redevelopment has neighbors fighting back
Crews respond to a residential structure fire on Holden Beach
UPDATE: Fire destroys home in Holden Beach, nobody injured, dog missing
While the shots are clearly heard on the call, it remains unclear who exactly pulled the trigger
‘He ain’t going to shoot nobody no more’: 911 call captures fatal shots in Boiling Spring Lakes shooting
The NCDOT is reporting an accident on I-140 east
UPDATE: Vehicle crash on I-140 now cleared
Jody Richard Farrow
Wilmington man pleads guilty to murdering roommate

Latest News

Hash admitted to shooting and killing Jason Walker afterwards, but said he was just trying to...
Body camera: Witnesses say Jason Walker jumped onto off-duty deputy’s truck before shooting
This photo provided on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, by the North Korean government shows a missile...
North Korea says it test-launched missiles from train
The findings in Pima County provide yet another official rebuttal of former President Donald...
No charges for 151 Arizona votes vetted over fraud claims
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel disclosed Thursday that her office had been evaluating...
Michigan AG asks feds to investigate fake GOP electors