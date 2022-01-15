Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Three killed, one injured in shooting at Wilmington shopping center

Heavy law enforcement presence near Landfall Shopping Center in Wilmington
Heavy law enforcement presence near Landfall Shopping Center in Wilmington(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Three people are dead and another is injured after a shooting in the parking lot of the Landfall Center shopping complex in Wilmington Saturday.

Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams says the injured person is the suspect in this incident and was suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. That person has been transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Police believe there is a personal relationship between the suspect and the three people killed, but any motive is unknown at this time.

Police say officers responded to the shooting shortly after 4:00 p.m. Saturday.

“This is a very unfortunate, tragic incident, and our hearts and thoughts go out to the families that are impacted by this and any friends and loved ones,” Williams said.

Two adults and one juvenile were killed. Their names are not being released at this time.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. They believe this is an isolated incident.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Land where the Belville apartment complex backs up to the Waterford neighborhood.
‘I’m actually considering selling’: Residents express concern about traffic, privacy with new development
The NCDOT is reporting an accident on I-140 east
UPDATE: Vehicle crash on I-140 now cleared
Derrick Bowens, 24, and Sarah Edwards, 22, have been charged in the case.
WPD: Two-month investigation leads to drug arrests
Your First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: heavy rain likely, brief icing possible Sunday
A man blows his nose.
COVID-19 or a common cold?: What experts suggest you do if experiencing symptoms

Latest News

UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for missing 9-year-old boy
The New Hanover County school board plans to discuss changing the way it holds its call to the...
NHC School Board considers public comment lottery for meetings
New Hanover County Board of Education
New Hanover County school board to discuss lottery system for public comments at meetings
Hash admitted to shooting and killing Jason Walker afterwards, but said he was just trying to...
Body camera: Witnesses say Jason Walker jumped onto off-duty deputy’s truck before shooting