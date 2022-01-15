Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Body camera: Witnesses say Jason Walker jumped onto off-duty deputy’s truck before shooting

Hash admitted to shooting and killing Jason Walker afterwards, but said he was just trying to...
Hash admitted to shooting and killing Jason Walker afterwards, but said he was just trying to protect his family.(WECT)
By WRAL staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WRAL) - In body camera video released Friday, Fayetteville police interview witnesses to try and figure out what led to the shooting last Saturday of Jason Walker.

Two witnesses, a man and a woman, told officers they saw Walker jump onto the hood of a truck driven by Lt. Jeffrey Hash before Hash exited the truck and shot Walker.

The three clips of video released Friday are a small part of the total 20 hours of video recorded at the scene.

The footage could play a role in helping investigators better understand the moments leading up to Hash shooting Walker.

Click here to see the three video clips and read the full story from WRAL.

Copyright 2022 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Most Read

Neighbors at The Cape are fighting back against development on the golf course located within...
Another golf course set for redevelopment has neighbors fighting back
Crews respond to a residential structure fire on Holden Beach
UPDATE: Fire destroys home in Holden Beach, nobody injured, dog missing
While the shots are clearly heard on the call, it remains unclear who exactly pulled the trigger
‘He ain’t going to shoot nobody no more’: 911 call captures fatal shots in Boiling Spring Lakes shooting
The NCDOT is reporting an accident on I-140 east
UPDATE: Vehicle crash on I-140 now cleared
Jody Richard Farrow
Wilmington man pleads guilty to murdering roommate

Latest News

New Hanover County Board of Education
New Hanover County school board to discuss lottery system for public comments at meetings
Land where the Belville apartment complex backs up to the Waterford neighborhood.
‘I’m actually considering selling’: Residents express concern about traffic, privacy with new development
Crews preparing for winter weather this weekend.
Crews prepare for chance of icy weather this weekend
Special needs registry program launches in Carolina Beach
Carolina Beach launches Care Program to improve assistance for people with special needs