Body camera: Witnesses say Jason Walker jumped onto off-duty deputy’s truck before shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WRAL) - In body camera video released Friday, Fayetteville police interview witnesses to try and figure out what led to the shooting last Saturday of Jason Walker.

Two witnesses, a man and a woman, told officers they saw Walker jump onto the hood of a truck driven by Lt. Jeffrey Hash before Hash exited the truck and shot Walker.

The three clips of video released Friday are a small part of the total 20 hours of video recorded at the scene.

The footage could play a role in helping investigators better understand the moments leading up to Hash shooting Walker.

