AMBER ALERT issued for missing 9-year-old boy

DURHAM, N.C. (WECT) - An Amber Alert has been issued by Durham Police Department for Andrake Zachariah Paulk.

Paulk is a nine-year-old male, approximately 4-feet tall, weighing 65 pounds. He has black hair, and brown eyes.

Paulk was last seen wearing a white shirt and dark colored pants.

The alleged abductor, TaDaisa Georgia-Ann Paulk, is described as an 18 year-old female, approximately 5-feet 7-inches tall, weighing 235 pounds. She has long braided orange and blonde hair.

TaDaisa Paulk was last seen wearing an orange sweater.

They were last seen traveling northbound on Lawndale Avenue in Durham, NC in a white 2020 Nissan Altima with North Carolina registration: HJK-3628.

Anyone with information regarding this abduction, is asked to call Durham Police Department immediately at (919) 560-4600 or call 911.

