WPD: Two-month investigation leads to drug arrests

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A two-month investigation led to the arrests of two people on drug charges, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

Derrick Bowens, 24, and Sarah Edwards, 22, have been charged in the case.

Officials say that officers were able to seize more than 280 grams of crack/cocaine, 230 grams of marijuana, and a large sum of money.

Bowens has been charged with:

Trafficking in Cocaine

PWIMSD Cocaine

PWIMSD Marijuana

Manufacture Schedule II Controlled Substance

Sell/Deliver Schedule III Controlled Substance

Child Abuse

He was given a $280,000 secured bond.

Edwards has been charged with:

PWISD Cocaine

Child Abuse

Trafficking in Cocaine

Manufacturing Schedule II Controlled Substance

She was given a $250,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.