WPD: Two-month investigation leads to drug arrests
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A two-month investigation led to the arrests of two people on drug charges, according to the Wilmington Police Department.
Derrick Bowens, 24, and Sarah Edwards, 22, have been charged in the case.
Officials say that officers were able to seize more than 280 grams of crack/cocaine, 230 grams of marijuana, and a large sum of money.
Bowens has been charged with:
- Trafficking in Cocaine
- PWIMSD Cocaine
- PWIMSD Marijuana
- Manufacture Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Sell/Deliver Schedule III Controlled Substance
- Child Abuse
He was given a $280,000 secured bond.
Edwards has been charged with:
- PWISD Cocaine
- Child Abuse
- Trafficking in Cocaine
- Manufacturing Schedule II Controlled Substance
She was given a $250,000 secured bond.
Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.