What’s open and what’s not on Martin Luther King Jr. day in 2022

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - While many businesses stay open for the holiday, some businesses and nearly all state offices close for the holiday. Here’s a list of what’s open and what’s not in southeast North Carolina on Martin Luther King Jr. day.

Most county offices are closed. This includes all NCDMV and USPS offices.

As most kids probably know very well, schools are all closed for the day.

The New Hanover County library is closed, but their book sale is still open from 3-7 p.m. at the northeast branch.

The NHC vaccination clinics at HHS and independence mall are closed.

Trash collection services and recycling will remain open.

