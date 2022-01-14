What’s open and what’s not on Martin Luther King Jr. day in 2022
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - While many businesses stay open for the holiday, some businesses and nearly all state offices close for the holiday. Here’s a list of what’s open and what’s not in southeast North Carolina on Martin Luther King Jr. day.
- Most county offices are closed. This includes all NCDMV and USPS offices.
- As most kids probably know very well, schools are all closed for the day.
- The New Hanover County library is closed, but their book sale is still open from 3-7 p.m. at the northeast branch.
- The NHC vaccination clinics at HHS and independence mall are closed.
- Trash collection services and recycling will remain open.
