Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

What’s open and what’s not on Martin Luther King Jr. day in 2022

What's open and what's not on the upcoming holiday.
What's open and what's not on the upcoming holiday.(Storyblocks)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - While many businesses stay open for the holiday, some businesses and nearly all state offices close for the holiday. Here’s a list of what’s open and what’s not in southeast North Carolina on Martin Luther King Jr. day.

  • Most county offices are closed. This includes all NCDMV and USPS offices.
  • As most kids probably know very well, schools are all closed for the day.
  • The New Hanover County library is closed, but their book sale is still open from 3-7 p.m. at the northeast branch.
  • The NHC vaccination clinics at HHS and independence mall are closed.
  • Trash collection services and recycling will remain open.
New Hanover County Library book sale

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors at The Cape are fighting back against development on the golf course located within...
Another golf course set for redevelopment has neighbors fighting back
Crews respond to a residential structure fire on Holden Beach
UPDATE: Fire destroys home in Holden Beach, nobody injured, dog missing
While the shots are clearly heard on the call, it remains unclear who exactly pulled the trigger
‘He ain’t going to shoot nobody no more’: 911 call captures fatal shots in Boiling Spring Lakes shooting
Jody Richard Farrow
Wilmington man pleads guilty to murdering roommate
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

Latest News

Military academy nominations announced for local high school students, military members
Events planned to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Over 200 grams of cocaine were collected from Matthews' apartment.
Sheriff’s office secures 218 grams of cocaine in drug bust
The NCDOT is reporting an accident on I-140 east
UPDATE: Vehicle crash on I-140 now cleared