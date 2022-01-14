Senior Connect
Vehicle crash on I-140 east near exit 17

The NCDOT is reporting an accident on I-140 east(NCDOT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The NCDOT Southern Coast reports a vehicle crash this morning, Jan. 14, at 8:37 a.m.

UPDATE: the right lane is currently closed, per the NCDOT Southern Coast Twitter account.

Currently a small section of I-140 east near Castle Hayne Road and MM 17 is blocked, and a detour is in place.

This story will be updated as more details are available.

