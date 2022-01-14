Vehicle crash on I-140 east near exit 17

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The NCDOT Southern Coast reports a vehicle crash this morning, Jan. 14, at 8:37 a.m.

UPDATE: the right lane is currently closed, per the NCDOT Southern Coast Twitter account.

Currently a small section of I-140 east near Castle Hayne Road and MM 17 is blocked, and a detour is in place.

This story will be updated as more details are available.

https://t.co/gRGZ38umvD, I-140, East, MM 17, In Wilmington, Vehicle Crash, Road Closed with Detour, at 1/14 8:37 AM — NCDOT Southern Coast (@NCDOT_Scoast) January 14, 2022

