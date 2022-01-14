Senior Connect
Tim Allen to star in ‘The Santa Clause’ limited series on Disney+

Tim Allen stars as Santa alongside Martin Short as Jack Frost in "The Santa Clause 3: The...
Tim Allen stars as Santa alongside Martin Short as Jack Frost in "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause."(AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Tim Allen is set to reprise his role as Scott Calvin in a new Disney+ original limited series with the working title “The Santa Clause.”

Disney announced Friday that production is set to begin in Los Angeles in March.

In the new series, Calvin is approaching his 65th birthday and realizes he can’t be Santa forever. He sets out to find a suitable replacement while preparing his family to move out of the North Pole.

Audiences were first introduced to Allen’s character in the 1994 film “The Santa Clause,” which became an instant holiday classic. Allen went on to play the role in two sequels, 2002′s “The Santa Clause 2″ and 2006′s “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause.”

Disney did not give further details or disclose an estimated release date for the series.

