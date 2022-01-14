Special needs registry program launches in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Officers in Carolina Beach are working to spread the word about a new program aimed to be proactive when it comes to interacting with families with special needs.

The CARE program is a registry aimed to help neighbors and visitors alike, whether it’s an adult family member with dementia or a child with autism that has a history of wandering.

It started this October and the department already has a handful of participants.

Families answer a questionnaire outlining basic contact information, descriptions, and important details about the person’s history and places they might go first if they wandered away.

From there, the information goes into their system to be used if the person gets lost, or needs help from first responders.

It’s an effort that’s personal for its creator, Detective Brandon Smith. Smith has two sons with special needs, one of which has wandered away from home before.

“For a family that has that loved one that has special needs, they can register this person and it really goes in peace of mind to know that not only the police department knows critical information about them, but the last thing a parent wants to do when a crisis occurs is giving their loved ones name, date of birth, all the critical information that we need to try and find this person... a picture, we already have that information, so we can skip all that, and go straight to trying to find them,” said Smith.

It’s not all about emergency situations either. Smith adds the department wants to use the registry to also pass along information about resources and free events families might be interested in participating in.

If you’re interested in learning more about CARE visit the agency’s website here.

