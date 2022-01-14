Sheriff’s office secures 218 grams of cocaine in drug bust

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jermaine Silas Matthews, 49, for charges including felony trafficking cocaine by manufacture and possession.

Several weapons were collected by the NHCSO (WECT)

The NHCSO Vice/Narcotics unit had been investigating for a month and a half before searching Matthews’ S 17th Street apartment on Jan. 10. Matthews was present when detectives arrived. During the search, they found two handguns, two rifles, a shotgun, ammunition, 13.52 grams of marijuana and 218.9 grams of cocaine. Detectives also found tools for preparing drugs and $14,685 in cash.

Jermaine Silas Matthews (WECT)

Matthews was arrested with five felony and five misdemeanor charges, and is being held with a $250,255 secured bond at New Hanover County Detention Center.

Drug Trafficking pic.twitter.com/ngS1cDepeF — New Hanover Sheriff (@NewHanoverSO) January 14, 2022

