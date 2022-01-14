Sheriff’s office secures 218 grams of cocaine in drug bust
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jermaine Silas Matthews, 49, for charges including felony trafficking cocaine by manufacture and possession.
The NHCSO Vice/Narcotics unit had been investigating for a month and a half before searching Matthews’ S 17th Street apartment on Jan. 10. Matthews was present when detectives arrived. During the search, they found two handguns, two rifles, a shotgun, ammunition, 13.52 grams of marijuana and 218.9 grams of cocaine. Detectives also found tools for preparing drugs and $14,685 in cash.
Matthews was arrested with five felony and five misdemeanor charges, and is being held with a $250,255 secured bond at New Hanover County Detention Center.
