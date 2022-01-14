North Carolina prepares for a weekend winter storm

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With wintery weather predicted in the Carolinas this weekend, state and local governments are hard at work preparing to keep roads safe.

Nearly 1,200 miles of roadway are planned to be covered with brine this weekend. By using brine, a simple mix of water and 23 percent salt, work crews can reduce the amount of ice accumulation and make snow and ice easier to clear.

“Based on the forecast, we think it’s a good idea to be prudent,” says NCDOT public relations officer Andrew Barksdale.

However, Winston Salem may have trouble due to staffing shortages. Normally each truck would have two drivers working in shifts, but many drivers have been out sick. If need be, the city may end up pulling employees from other departments.

NCDOT Division 14, from Polk to Cherokee County, also has been hit by staffing issues. Per their Facebook, their staffing is down by about 25%.

“Interstates and highway will be given priority, treated and cleared as normal, but it may take longer for crews to clear secondary roads,” NCDOT said on a Facebook post.

