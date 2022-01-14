Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

NHC Board of Education votes to censure board member

By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Education voted to censure Judy Justice at a special meeting Friday afternoon.

The vote was 5-2 in favor. The dissenting votes came from Justice and Stephanie Walker.

At a recent meeting, Justice was accused by fellow board member Stephanie Kraybill of sharing confidential/personal information with a non-board member.

NHC Board of Education will vote to censure board member

The censure does not come with any consequences; it would just let Justice know the board disapproves of her actions.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors at The Cape are fighting back against development on the golf course located within...
Another golf course set for redevelopment has neighbors fighting back
Crews respond to a residential structure fire on Holden Beach
UPDATE: Fire destroys home in Holden Beach, nobody injured, dog missing
While the shots are clearly heard on the call, it remains unclear who exactly pulled the trigger
‘He ain’t going to shoot nobody no more’: 911 call captures fatal shots in Boiling Spring Lakes shooting
Jody Richard Farrow
Wilmington man pleads guilty to murdering roommate
The NCDOT is reporting an accident on I-140 east
UPDATE: Vehicle crash on I-140 now cleared

Latest News

Unfortunately, the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge did not get included in the current 10-year State...
No funds for Cape Fear Memorial Bridge from U.S. DOT’s $456 million bridge investment plan
Derrick Bowens, 24, and Sarah Edwards, 22, have been charged in the case.
WPD: Two-month investigation leads to drug arrests
CARE program
Special needs registry program launches in Carolina Beach
The incident remains under investigation through the collaborative efforts of the Boiling...
Police identify man killed in Boiling Spring Lakes shooting