NHC Board of Education votes to censure board member

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Education voted to censure Judy Justice at a special meeting Friday afternoon.

The vote was 5-2 in favor. The dissenting votes came from Justice and Stephanie Walker.

At a recent meeting, Justice was accused by fellow board member Stephanie Kraybill of sharing confidential/personal information with a non-board member.

The censure does not come with any consequences; it would just let Justice know the board disapproves of her actions.

