Military academy nominations announced for local high school students, military members

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Congressman David Rouzer announced Military Service Academy nominations for the Wilmington area on Thursday.

“I’m honored to nominate these outstanding students to attend a United States Service Academy where if accepted they will receive a first-rate undergraduate education and have the opportunity to serve our great nation as an active duty military officer,” said Congressman Rouzer.

Members of Congress select qualified students each year to attend one of the military academies. This year, nearly 30 students from the Wilmington area were nominated:

Reid Barden, from Wilmington and John T. Hoggard High School, received a nomination to the United States Air Force Academy.

Mairead Kathryn Benson, from Wrightsville Beach and John T. Hoggard High School, received a nomination to the United States Military Academy, West Point.

Ryan L. Boaz, from Wilmington and John T. Hoggard High School, received a nomination to the United States Air Force Academy.

Tyler E. Brinkley, from Wallace and a graduate of Wallace Rose High School, received a nomination to the United States Naval Academy.

Annabelle L. Clary, from Wilmington and E.A. Laney High School, received a nomination to the United States Military Academy, West Point.

Harley J. Cole, from Clayton and Corinth Holders High School, received a nomination to the United States Air Force Academy.

Evan Collin Corle, from Wilmington and John T. Hoggard High School, received a nomination to the United States Naval Academy.

James M. Culpepper, from Clayton and Clayton High School, received a nomination to the United States Naval Academy.

William Harrison Devane, from Elizabethtown and Harrells Christian Academy, received a nomination to the United States Air Force Academy.

LCpl. Luke Patrick Donleycott, from Selma, a graduate of Corinth Holders High School and a current US Marine, received a nomination to the United States Naval Academy.

Corbin J. Endre, from Leland and a graduate of Brunswick County Early College High School, received a nomination to the United States Naval Academy.

Logan Fitzhugh, from Southport and South Brunswick High School, received a nomination to the United States Naval Academy.

Owen L. Frey, from Clayton, received a nomination to the United States Naval Academy.

Isabelle Iris Grimm, from Clayton and Corinth Holders High School, received a nomination to the United States Air Force Academy.

John Graeson Heath, from Garner and the NC School of Science and Math, received a nomination to the United States Air Force Academy.

Truman Helm, from Ash and West Brunswick High School, received a nomination to the United States Air Force Academy.

Eleanor Louise Kaley, from Southport and Brunswick County Early College High School, received a nomination to the United States Naval Academy.

Jakob W. MacKleer, from Hampstead and Topsail High School, received a nomination to the United States Military Academy, West Point.

Cpl. Paul Joseph O’Dacre, a current U.S. Marine from Wilmington, received a nomination to the United States Naval Academy.

Ethan Michael Pannkuk, from Carolina Beach and John T. Hoggard High School, received a nomination to the United States Military Academy, West Point.

Jayda N. Rascoe, from Winnabow and North Brunswick High School, received a nomination to the United States Military Academy, West Point.

Faith P. Riccobene, from Wilmington and Cary Christian School, received a nomination to the United States Military Academy, West Point and the United States Naval Academy.

Jacob A. Rose, from Wilmington the NC School of Science and Math, received a nomination to the United States Military Academy, West Point.

Joshua T. Stine, from Belville and North Brunswick High School, received a nomination to the United States Air Force Academy.

Laura Marie Thompson, from Clayton and Cleveland High School, received a nomination to the United States Air Force Academy.

Jacob Tolar, from Garner and Cleveland High School, received a nomination to the United States Air Force Academy.

Perry C. Troutman, from Wilmington and John T. Hoggard High School, received a nomination to the United States Military Academy, West Point.

Dustin Eric Wagner, Jr., from Wilmington and John T. Hoggard High School, received a nomination to the United States Merchant Marine Academy and the United States Military Academy, West Point.

Nominees now await potential appointments to the academy in which they were nominated for.

Students interested in being appointed to a service academy in the future can find out more information by visiting www.rouzer.house.gov.

