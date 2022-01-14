‘I’m actually considering selling’: Residents concerned about traffic, privacy with new development

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) -Residents in the Waterford community of Leland have been voicing their concerns about a new 3-story apartment complex.

Leland town leaders met with Waterford residents Friday afternoon to talk about concerns and address any questions people might have.

One of the main concerns--traffic. Residents say they wait anywhere from ten to thirty minutes at the intersection of Olde Waterford Way and Poole Road and adding even more residents to the area with a new apartment complex isn’t going to help the problem. “We have terrible traffic now. It takes me 10 minutes to get from my house right here out onto 17, so the traffic is a very big concern,” said Jeannie Johnson.

The Town of Belville does not require a traffic impact analysis for new developments, although Leland does. The developer had an analysis done anyways, but now the Town of Leland is hoping to get eyes on that report so they can review it themselves.

Jeannie Johnson has lived in Waterford for almost 10 years now and she fears that her property value will go down. “I’m actually considering selling. I just, you know, I’m afraid that our property values are going to go down and I can’t afford for that to happen, so, the homes are going for nice prices, so you have to wonder ‘does it make sense to leave now before all of this craziness starts?’

Another concern--privacy. Drawings of the development show that there is only about 27 feet between the new apartments and the property line of residents in the Waterford neighborhood.

The biggest problem--the apartment complex is in Belville, where rules in the town are different than in Leland. Town leaders acknowledged that the apartment complex is going to have an impact on Leland, especially on traffic, but unfortunately there is not much that can be done to change anything with the plans for the apartment complex.

One resident at the meeting asked town leaders about wastewater and said he will make sure that the apartment’s wastewater doesn’t get into their ponds in Waterford.

