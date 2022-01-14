Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: heavy rain likely, brief icing possible Sunday

Your First Alert Weather Team has issued a FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY for Sunday, January 16.
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:13 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a tranquil and seasonably chilly Friday and Saturday. A wintry storm will target the Carolinas Sunday and, as it dishes significantly soggy and possibly briefly icy conditions to the Cape Fear Region, your First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Action Day.

Timing & Impacts: Please beware, holiday weekend travelers, for moderate to major snow and ice travel and power problems for the central and western Carolinas Sunday. If you are staying local to the Cape Fear Region, here is a breakdown of storm timing and impacts...

Early Sunday morning: rain likely, pockets of freezing rain and sleet possible, a slick icy glaze possible on a few surfaces, temperatures mired in or climbing from the upper 20s to middle 30s.

Sunday midday and afternoon: rain likely, embedded gusty downpours and storms possible, poor-drainage flooding possible, temperatures peaking in the 40s far inland and 50s and 60s elsewhere.

Sunday evening: blustery with rain quickly ending after one to three inches of drought-denting drops collect in most gauges, temperatures steady in or falling through the 50s and 40s.

Our Promise to You: We’ll have you covered with straight-forward hour-by-hour forecasts, radar imagery, and video updates on TV and your WECT Weather App.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize a ten-day outlook to anywhere in the Cape Fear Region with your always-free WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors at The Cape are fighting back against development on the golf course located within...
Another golf course set for redevelopment has neighbors fighting back
Crews respond to a residential structure fire on Holden Beach
UPDATE: Fire destroys home in Holden Beach, nobody injured, dog missing
While the shots are clearly heard on the call, it remains unclear who exactly pulled the trigger
‘He ain’t going to shoot nobody no more’: 911 call captures fatal shots in Boiling Spring Lakes shooting
Jody Richard Farrow
Wilmington man pleads guilty to murdering roommate
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. Afternoon, Jan. 13, 2022
First Alert Forecast: wintry storm to target Carolinas Sunday
A little wintry mix and a lot of rain Sunday for SE NC
Your First Alert Forecast for Thu. evening Jan. 13, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. Afternoon, Jan. 13, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. Afternoon, Jan. 13, 2022
First Alert Action Day
First Alert Action Days: Answering your FAQs