First Alert Forecast: heavy rain likely, brief icing possible Sunday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a tranquil and seasonably chilly Friday and Saturday. A wintry storm will target the Carolinas Sunday and, as it dishes significantly soggy and possibly briefly icy conditions to the Cape Fear Region, your First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Action Day.

Timing & Impacts: Please beware, holiday weekend travelers, for moderate to major snow and ice travel and power problems for the central and western Carolinas Sunday. If you are staying local to the Cape Fear Region, here is a breakdown of storm timing and impacts...

Early Sunday morning: rain likely, pockets of freezing rain and sleet possible, a slick icy glaze possible on a few surfaces, temperatures mired in or climbing from the upper 20s to middle 30s.

Sunday midday and afternoon: rain likely, embedded gusty downpours and storms possible, poor-drainage flooding possible, temperatures peaking in the 40s far inland and 50s and 60s elsewhere.

Sunday evening: blustery with rain quickly ending after one to three inches of drought-denting drops collect in most gauges, temperatures steady in or falling through the 50s and 40s.

