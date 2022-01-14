Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Events planned to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Several events are planned to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Saturday, Jan. 15

MLK Family Fun Day, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

MLK Community Center, 401 S. 8th Street

The free event hosted by the City of Wilmington will include games, arts & crafts, bounce houses, refreshments, and more. For more information, go to https://fb.me/e/2629fdDDC.

Martin Luther King Jr. March, noon

Mt. Moriah AME Church will hold its first Martin Luther King Jr. March starting at noon.

Participants will leave Mt. Moriah AME Church and follow Hwy 210 E. to the Food Lion parking lot. The march will proceed around the perimeter of the Food Lion parking lot to Arlington St. to U.S. 117 S. to N.C. 210 W. to 13950 State Highway 210.

A short program will be held after the march. Boxed lunches will be distributed while supplies last.

For more information, contact 910-228-9966 or 910-840-2293.

Monday, January 17

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade, 11 a.m.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade will take place at 11 a.m. in downtown Wilmington

Third St. between Brunswick and Market streets will close for the parade.

The parade route:

  • Starts at North Third St. and Brunswick/Hanover streets
  • Proceeds southbound on North Third St. to Princess St.
  • Eastbound on Princess St. to Fourth St.
  • Northbound on Fourth St. to Red Cross St.
  • Westbound on Red Cross St. to North Third St.
  • Northbound on North Third St., finishing at Brunswick St.

Several intersections along the route will be blocked or closed beginning at 7 a.m. and lasting until approximately 3:30 p.m.

The following detours will be in place:

  • Northbound Third St. through traffic to be detoured to Fifth Ave./Sixth St.
  • Southbound Third St. through traffic to be detoured to Fourth St./Fifth Ave.
  • Note that northbound Front St. will be open to traffic. Market St. will remain open to east and westbound traffic.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors at The Cape are fighting back against development on the golf course located within...
Another golf course set for redevelopment has neighbors fighting back
Crews respond to a residential structure fire on Holden Beach
UPDATE: Fire destroys home in Holden Beach, nobody injured, dog missing
While the shots are clearly heard on the call, it remains unclear who exactly pulled the trigger
‘He ain’t going to shoot nobody no more’: 911 call captures fatal shots in Boiling Spring Lakes shooting
Jody Richard Farrow
Wilmington man pleads guilty to murdering roommate
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

Latest News

What's open and what's not on the upcoming holiday.
What’s open and what’s not on Martin Luther King Jr. day in 2022
Military academy nominations announced for local high school students, military members
Over 200 grams of cocaine were collected from Matthews' apartment.
Sheriff’s office secures 218 grams of cocaine in drug bust
The NCDOT is reporting an accident on I-140 east
UPDATE: Vehicle crash on I-140 now cleared