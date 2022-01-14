Events planned to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Several events are planned to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Saturday, Jan. 15

MLK Family Fun Day, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

MLK Community Center, 401 S. 8th Street

The free event hosted by the City of Wilmington will include games, arts & crafts, bounce houses, refreshments, and more. For more information, go to https://fb.me/e/2629fdDDC.

Martin Luther King Jr. March, noon

Mt. Moriah AME Church will hold its first Martin Luther King Jr. March starting at noon.

Participants will leave Mt. Moriah AME Church and follow Hwy 210 E. to the Food Lion parking lot. The march will proceed around the perimeter of the Food Lion parking lot to Arlington St. to U.S. 117 S. to N.C. 210 W. to 13950 State Highway 210.

A short program will be held after the march. Boxed lunches will be distributed while supplies last.

For more information, contact 910-228-9966 or 910-840-2293.

Monday, January 17

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade, 11 a.m.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade will take place at 11 a.m. in downtown Wilmington

Third St. between Brunswick and Market streets will close for the parade.

The parade route:

Starts at North Third St. and Brunswick/Hanover streets

Proceeds southbound on North Third St. to Princess St.

Eastbound on Princess St. to Fourth St.

Northbound on Fourth St. to Red Cross St.

Westbound on Red Cross St. to North Third St.

Northbound on North Third St., finishing at Brunswick St.

Several intersections along the route will be blocked or closed beginning at 7 a.m. and lasting until approximately 3:30 p.m.

The following detours will be in place:

Northbound Third St. through traffic to be detoured to Fifth Ave./Sixth St.

Southbound Third St. through traffic to be detoured to Fourth St./Fifth Ave.

Note that northbound Front St. will be open to traffic. Market St. will remain open to east and westbound traffic.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.