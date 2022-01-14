Crews prepare for chance of icy weather this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews across southeastern North Carolina have been preparing for a chance of icy weather all week. The North Carolina Department of Transportation has been brining the roads of New Hanover County all week, stopping around 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

Not only is NCDOT preparing for the chance of winter weather this weekend, power companies are too.

“We always prepare for the worst,” said VP of Member Services at Four County Electric Greg Sager. “We feel like if you can prepare for the worst, if it’s nothing, then we are good to go. But again, we’ve brought in different contractors and have our crews ready. We’ve also provided additional resources with material, and our vehicles making sure they’re ready to go, so we’ll be ready.”

Four County Electric has been hosting meetings all week to prepare their crew for the chance of icy conditions. They have crews already on site, prepared to be sent out at a moment’s notice.

“The storm can change very very quickly,” said Sager. “So we are setting up all of areas because while we may not see ice in a certain area, the gusts of wind can come in and knock over tree branches and impact our lines. So we are trying to be prepared for our entire territory.”

Duke Energy is also taking measures to be prepared before this weekend. They sent out a notice today to all of their customers including safety tips for generators, and urging them to stay inside on Sunday if possible. They also encouraged everyone to have a fully charged phone on Sunday, along with full refills of any medication that is necessary.

“We’re continuing to watch the forecast for this storm,” said Public Relations Manager Jeff Brooks. “They’re difficult to predict because if you’re a few miles apart, or maybe one degree temperature change, it can impact what you see.”

Duke Energy has crews ready and prepared to go anywhere in the state that needs help.

“If the Wilmington area and the coast doesn’t see significant impacts, then we might even be able to move those crews to help in other parts of the state,” said Brooks. “We always help each other. We always bring crews wherever we don’t have impacts, and they collapse down into the hardest hit areas so we can get power restored as quickly as possible.”

We will have you covered this weekend ahead of the weather on air and on your WECT Weather app.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.