Wilmington Fire Department looking for recruits

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department is accepting applications for the 2022 Recruit Academy through Jan. 23.

“As a fire chief, the recruit academy is an exciting opportunity for me to see the future of our organization begin their careers,” said Interim Fire Chief Steve Mason. “Watching them progress, learn, and grow during the academy is inspiring as each class brings new talents, perspectives, and experiences that will make our department stronger and more diverse. Becoming a member of the WFD family is not easy. Wearing our uniform is an honor and a privilege. Those who have what it takes to earn it, will be rewarded with the best job in the world.”

Firefighting experience or specialized fire education is not required to apply.

“Successful applicants will learn all the knowledge necessary during the six-month Recruit Academy, during which the recruits are paid,” the WFD said in a news release. “Upon completion of the academy, recruits are transferred to shift and work 24-hours on a rotating schedule. The academy is tentatively set to begin in April 2022.”

For more information, visit www.wilmingtonnc.gov/fire .

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.