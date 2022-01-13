Senior Connect
UNCW schedules alert system test

Several short bursts from the sirens (lasting one to two seconds) may occur throughout the day
Several short bursts from the sirens (lasting one to two seconds) may occur throughout the day
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW will conduct tests of its campus warning siren system January 19 at noon as part of its annual maintenance.

Several short bursts from the sirens (lasting one to two seconds) may occur throughout the day on Jan. 19 and 20 to validate recent updates.

No action is required when the sirens sound during testing.

All students, faculty and staff will receive text alerts and telephone messages unless they have opted out. Members of the community who have registered for emergency text alerts will also receive the test messages. Community members who have not yet registered for alerts can do so here.

In the event an actual emergency occurs during the maintenance testing, the university will immediately cease testing and release text, phone and email messages. Additionally, an emergency notification pop-up message will appear on university owned computers.

“Environmental Health and Safety, University Police and the Office of University Relations periodically test the UNCWAlert system to familiarize the campus community of notification outlets and for routine maintenance of system components,” the news release stated.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

