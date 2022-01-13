UNCW to retire Cacok’s jersey during halftime of Feb. 19 game at Trask Coliseum

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW plans to retire record-holder Devontae Cacok’s jersey in a halftime ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, when the men’s basketball team hosts James Madison at Trask Coliseum. The 25-year-old Georgia native will be the fifth player in program history to have his jersey raised to the rafters, following Brett Blizzard, John Goldsberry, Bill Mayhew and Brian Rowsom.

“Devontae is so deserving of this honor and we couldn’t be more proud of him,” UNCW Head Coach Takayo Siddle said in an email news release. “He’s always had a relentless work ethic and strives to get better every time he walks on the court. Devontae brought his best every day as a Seahawk and we’re eternally grateful for everything he’s done for our program.”

Cacok appeared in 129 games during his four-year career with the Seahawks from 2015-2019. He ranks first in program history in career rebounding with 1,263, and fourth all-time in scoring with 1,593 points. He is one of only three players in the school’s history to collect 1,500 points and 1,000 rebounds. He became the first player in NCAA Division I history to lead the nation in three different statistical categories in three separate seasons, placing first in field goal percentage in 2016-17 at.800, in rebounding in 2017-18 with a 13.5 per game average, and double-doubles in 2018-19 with 22.

“We’re thrilled to honor Devontae and his family,” UNCW Athletic Director Jimmy Bass said in the same email release. “Devontae’s many achievements are well documented, but we are prouder of the way he carried himself in the classroom and in the community. What a tremendous example he continues to be for today’s Seahawks.”

Following his UNCW career, Cacok spent two seasons with the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers, winning a world championship in the 2019-20 season. He played with the Brooklyn Nets in the current 2021-22 season before moving over to his current team, the San Antonio Spurs. He has appeared in six games so far, averaging 4.3 points and 3.3 rebounds.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.