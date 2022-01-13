Senior Connect
TRAFFIC ALERT: One lane closed on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The NCDOT has closed one eastbound lane on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge for maintenance Thursday.

“Crews need to make repairs to the bridge grating that has become worn, so the right lane going east is closed,” the NCDOT stated in a news release. “Repairs are expected to be completed by 3 p.m. today, when both eastbound lanes will be opened again.”

The bridge’s westbound lanes are not affected.

