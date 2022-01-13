Teen missing in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Jake Aiden Fedukovich, 17, has been reported missing by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

He was last seen near Seaside Road around Ocean Isle Beach near midnight on Jan. 10. At that time, Fedukovich wore a red shirt, gray hoodie, dark basketball shorts, white socks and white slide sandals.

“Anyone with information should contact Det. Leonard at 910-363-7114 or call 911,” BCSO says in their post.

