Teen missing in Brunswick County

Contact Brunswick County Sheriff's Office with information
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Jake Aiden Fedukovich, 17, has been reported missing by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

He was last seen near Seaside Road around Ocean Isle Beach near midnight on Jan. 10. At that time, Fedukovich wore a red shirt, gray hoodie, dark basketball shorts, white socks and white slide sandals.

“Anyone with information should contact Det. Leonard at 910-363-7114 or call 911,” BCSO says in their post.

