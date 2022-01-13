Special previews of ‘Scream 5′ in theaters Thursday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Scream 5, which was filmed in Wilmington, will officially be in theaters on Friday with special previews hitting the big screen Thursday night at 7 p.m.

It has been over a decade since “Ghostface” frightened movie goers in Scream 4. The original Scream was released back in 1996.

The latest installment of the horror franchise sees a return of the original trio Neve Campbell, David Arquette and Courteney Cox.

Locals might recognize a lot of scenes throughout the movie.

Exterior scenes were filmed at Williston Middle School and inside Cardinal Lanes on Shipyard Boulevard.

Crews were also on the streets in downtown Wilmington filming driving scenes and filming kicked off with scenes at a home on Country Club Road in September of 2020.

Filming in the area wrapped up in November of 2020.

The movie is officially in theaters Friday with special previews Thursday at 7 p.m. There are showtimes at both 7:00 and 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at The Pointe 14 and showtimes at 7:00, 7:30, 8:00 and 8:30 p.m. at Regal Mayfaire. There will also be a Thursday night showing at 7:00 p.m. at the AMC CLASSIC Wilmington 16 on Cinema Drive.

