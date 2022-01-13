Senior Connect
Man pleads guilty to breaking into law enforcement officer’s home

Gregory Chakmakis
Gregory Chakmakis(NHCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A man caught leaving the Carolina Beach home of a law enforcement officer around last July was sentenced Thursday to 105-138 months in prison.

At about 11 p.m. on July 15, 2021, 42-year-old Gregory Chakmakis was seen leaving the garage of the law enforcement officer’s home and fled on foot when confronted by the homeowner.

The officer observed that the suspect was only wearing his underwear and had grabbed a green and grey bookbag as he ran away.

The chase continued into nearby woods and officers from Carolina Beach Police, Kure Beach Police and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department joined the search. Using the K9 unit and SABLE Aviation Unit, law enforcement officers located Chakmakis in the early hours of the morning of July 16.

N.C. man accused of burglarizing Carolina Beach home arrested after multi-agency manhunt

Additionally on July 16, Kure Beach Police Department responded to a call about the theft of two guns from a truck at a residence in the same area as the reported break-in. With support from WPD’s K9 unit, officers located the stolen weapons and also the bookbag Chakmakis had been seen carrying as he left the scene of the burglary.

Chakmakis pleaded guilty to First Degree Burglary and two counts of Possession of Firearm by Felon.

