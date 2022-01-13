Senior Connect
Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet split after 16 years together

FILE - Lisa Bonet, left, and Jason Momoa arrive at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The couple have ended their 16-year relationship. A joint statement posted on the “Aquaman” star’s Instagram page Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, said that Momoa and his wife were parting ways.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jason Momoa and wife Lisa Bonet have ended their 16-year relationship.

A joint statement posted on the “Aquaman” star’s Instagram page Wednesday that he and his wife were parting ways.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding (tilde)and our family is of no exception,” the post said, adding that they were announcing the split so “as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

Momoa, 42, and Bonet, 54, met and started dating in 2005 and officially married in late 2017. They have a son and daughter together.

Bonet, who rose to fame playing one of Bill Cosby’s daughters on “The Cosby Show” and its spinoff, “A Different World,” was previously married to rocker Lenny Kravitz.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

