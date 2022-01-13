First Alert Forecast: wintry storm to target Carolinas Sunday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with tranquil and seasonably chilly January weather Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. A wintry storm system will turn this forecast decidedly more active as it bursts through the Carolinas Sunday.

Atmospheric temperature profiles favor rain as the main precipitation type for the Cape Fear Region, though a brief icy glaze may develop on some surfaces - especially Sunday morning and inland. Travelers beware: a more significant spell of icing is likely for the central and western Carolinas.

Also be alert for localized poor-drainage flooding and, by Sunday afternoon, potentially even a stray thunderstorm. Rain is likely to quickly shut down Sunday night ahead of a dry MLK Monday but, before it does, one to three drought-denting inches is likely to have collected in most gauges.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize a ten-day outlook to anywhere in the Cape Fear Region with your always-free WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.