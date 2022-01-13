Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

UPDATE: Fire destroys home in Holden Beach, nobody injured

Crews respond to a residential structure fire on Holden Beach
Crews respond to a residential structure fire on Holden Beach(Jeff Von Horn | WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Fire crews responded to a house fire in the 200-block of Ocean Boulevard East in Holden Beach Thursday evening.

The structure appeared to be fully involved according to witnesses on the scene around 6:30 p.m.

According to Holden Beach Police Department, two people were at home at the time and were able to exit the building without injury.

Another witness video showed the fire appeared to be under control shortly before 7 p.m.

The home that was on fire appeared to be a total loss. Part of the siding of a nearby home was burned.

Crews had the house fire under control by 7 p.m.
Crews had the house fire under control by 7 p.m.(WECT)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jody Richard Farrow
Wilmington man pleads guilty to murdering roommate
Brunswick County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information to call their office.
UPDATE: Brunswick County missing teen found
Peter Drutchal pleaded guilty to molesting two boys who participated in his outdoor adventure...
Man sentenced for molesting boys decades after crimes happened in and around Wilmington
The Board of Education called an emergency meeting for this morning, January 12.
Brunswick County Schools make Thursday and Friday workdays, will require masks Tuesday
Neighbors at The Cape are fighting back against development on the golf course located within...
Another golf course set for redevelopment has neighbors fighting back

Latest News

Recall issued after children continue to die, become in entrapped in residential elevators
Consumer Product Safety Commission recalls thousands of elevators
Why some golf courses are closing down making way for development
Building Bogey Part 2: Uncertain future for owners of golf course homes
New Hope Clinic provides healthcare to uninsured
Community Spotlight: New Hope Clinic provides free access to healthcare
The clinic aims to serve uninsured residents in Brunswick County.
COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: New Hope Clinic provides healthcare to uninsured