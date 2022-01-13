UPDATE: Fire destroys home in Holden Beach, nobody injured

HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Fire crews responded to a house fire in the 200-block of Ocean Boulevard East in Holden Beach Thursday evening.

The structure appeared to be fully involved according to witnesses on the scene around 6:30 p.m.

According to Holden Beach Police Department, two people were at home at the time and were able to exit the building without injury.

Another witness video showed the fire appeared to be under control shortly before 7 p.m.

The home that was on fire appeared to be a total loss. Part of the siding of a nearby home was burned.

Crews had the house fire under control by 7 p.m. (WECT)

