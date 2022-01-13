Senior Connect
COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: New Hope Clinic provides healthcare to uninsured

The clinic aims to serve uninsured residents in Brunswick County.
By Anna Austin Boyers
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hope Clinic in Brunswick County has been serving the community for over 20 years. Their mission: to make sure that everyone in their community has access to healthcare.

“Just because you don’t have insurance, and you don’t have income, doesn’t mean you don’t have health problems,” said Executive Director Sheila Roberts.

The clinic provides a variety of medical and specialty care, dental care, and prescription medications to low income and uninsured residents. They have a small staff of employees, and over 150 volunteers that keep the organization up and running.

“You know, helping people who are less fortunate who are in the community have the things that help make life healthy - healthcare,” said Director of Pharmacy Hailey Murray.

Murray first started volunteering with the organization almost ten years ago, after her late mother who worked there insisted that the clinic needed a pharmacist. Now, she is one of the employees there, working as the Director of Pharmacy.

“Being a pharmacist, I feel really fortunate that it’s a position that the clinic can use. Not that all giving is not meaningful, but I can use my skills to help out,” said Murray.

New Hope Clinic sees over 1,000 patients per year at their Boiling Spring Lakes location. The organization stays busy trying to get the word out about their services, so that people who are uninsured know they have options.

“Unfortunately many people don’t find us until they have a health condition that’s gotten so serious,” Director Sheila Roberts says. “So we try to partner with other social service organizations - food pantries, the senior centers. Just anywhere that’s willing to put up one of our posters.”

Even though the clinic has seen thousands of patients, Roberts says even changing one patient’s life is enough.

“Just to know that we are able to give one person a better chance. It’s not perfect, but hopefully we are giving them some tools so they can live a healthier life, so they can be there for their family members, their children, their grandchildren,” said Roberts.

The clinic is always looking for more volunteers and donations. To find out how you can help, click here.

