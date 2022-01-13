Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Cape Fear Museum’s photo collection is now available online

The database is free for anybody to view
The database is free for anybody to view(Ryan Koresko)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Museum of History and Science’s photographic collection is now available online to anybody for viewing.

The museum worked with Rediscovery Software to create a database of the museum’s photo collection of over 15,000 images. After 20 months of work, the photos also feature tags and ways to search them via various filters.

“Photographs shed light on the history, science and cultures of the Lower Cape Fear and provide a glimpse of how people lived and how Wilmington has changed over time,” curator Heather Yenco said in a news release.

The database will grow as more photos are added to the museum’s collection. You can access the collection on Cape Fear Museum of History and Science’s website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jody Richard Farrow
Wilmington man pleads guilty to murdering roommate
Brunswick County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information to call their office.
UPDATE: Brunswick County missing teen found
Peter Drutchal pleaded guilty to molesting two boys who participated in his outdoor adventure...
Man sentenced for molesting boys decades after crimes happened in and around Wilmington
The Board of Education called an emergency meeting for this morning, January 12.
Brunswick County Schools make Thursday and Friday workdays, will require masks Tuesday
Neighbors at The Cape are fighting back against development on the golf course located within...
Another golf course set for redevelopment has neighbors fighting back

Latest News

First Alert Action Day
First Alert Action Days: Answering your FAQs
Bladen Lakes Primary School and the 6th grade of Tar Heel Middle School go remote for Friday.
Bladen Lakes Primary School goes remote for Friday
The Wilmington Fire Department is accepting applications for the 2022 Recruit Academy through...
Wilmington Fire Department looking for recruits
Contact Brunswick County Sheriff's Office with information
Teen missing in Brunswick County