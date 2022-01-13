Cape Fear Museum’s photo collection is now available online

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Museum of History and Science’s photographic collection is now available online to anybody for viewing.

The museum worked with Rediscovery Software to create a database of the museum’s photo collection of over 15,000 images. After 20 months of work, the photos also feature tags and ways to search them via various filters.

“Photographs shed light on the history, science and cultures of the Lower Cape Fear and provide a glimpse of how people lived and how Wilmington has changed over time,” curator Heather Yenco said in a news release.

The database will grow as more photos are added to the museum’s collection. You can access the collection on Cape Fear Museum of History and Science’s website.

