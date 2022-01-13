Senior Connect
Bladen Lakes Primary School goes remote for Friday


Bladen Lakes Primary School and the 6th grade of Tar Heel Middle School go remote for Friday.(WILX)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen Lakes Primary School will switch to remote learning for tomorrow, Jan. 14.

Without enough staff available due to COVID-19 cases and exposures, the school decided to move to remote learning. The current plan is for students to return to in-person instruction after the holiday weekend. The 6th grade of Tar Heel Middle School has also transitioned to remote learning for today and tomorrow because of staff shortages.

