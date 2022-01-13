Bladen Lakes Primary School goes remote for Friday

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen Lakes Primary School will switch to remote learning for tomorrow, Jan. 14.

Without enough staff available due to COVID-19 cases and exposures, the school decided to move to remote learning. The current plan is for students to return to in-person instruction after the holiday weekend. The 6th grade of Tar Heel Middle School has also transitioned to remote learning for today and tomorrow because of staff shortages.

