Wilmington man pleads guilty to murdering roommate

Jody Richard Farrow
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man is heading to prison after pleading guilty to robbing and murdering his roommate in 2019.

Jody Richard Farrow, 35, was sentenced to between 24 and 31 years in prison on Wednesday for killing Deaundre Sansbury in his Nina Place home on July 14, 2019.

Sansbury was found dead in his bedroom by another roommate that night.

“An autopsy revealed that he had suffered five close gunshot wounds to the head,” the District Attorney’s Office stated in a news release. “Witnesses noticed that Sansbury’s Chevrolet Camaro was missing from the driveway, and it appeared that some of Sansbury’s money had been taken from a container in the bedroom. Investigators were told that Sansbury did not usually allow anyone else to drive the Camaro. A .22 caliber rifle and a .380 handgun belonging to Sansbury were also missing.”

Officials say that earlier that evening, prior to the discovery of Sansbury’s body, Farrow had been stopped by police while driving Sansbury’s Camaro. He had an outstanding order for his arrest and was found to have cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Sansbury’s rifle, which was later determined to be the murder weapon, was found in the trunk.

“The investigation revealed that Farrow had disposed of the stolen pistol at a known drug house prior to his encounter with police,” the news release states. “That gun was recovered by detectives days later. A witness who was in the car during the traffic stop reported that Farrow handed his father, who was also in the vehicle, a wad of cash prior to the officer’s arrival at the driver’s window. That cash was believed to have been the money taken from Sansbury’s room.

“Witnesses told police that Sansbury believed Farrow had stolen from him on prior occasions and was in the process of asking Farrow to move out. Similar issues with Farrow’s dad caused further tensions between the two men. When questioned by detectives, Farrow first denied knowing anything about the murder, but changed his story and alleged that he acted in self-defense when he killed Sansbury. However, the physical evidence at the scene, the injuries sustained by Sansbury and the items Farrow stole from the home proved otherwise.”

