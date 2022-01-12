‘We must not resort to violence:’ Fayetteville mayor calls for peace as protesters gather in response man killed by off-duty deputy

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Protesters gathered in Fayetteville on Tuesday night, as they have for days after an off-duty Cumberland County deputy shot and killed a man over the weekend.

Fayetteville mayor Mitch Colvin released a statement Tuesday evening, saying, “As a City, we must continue to come together, help one another, and look out for those in need. As we battle with the strains from the pandemic along with the financial and emotional hardships it has caused, we must not resort to violence in any capacity and at any point.”

Newly-released 911 calls and transcripts shed light on the moments surrounding the death of Jason Walker.

Click here to read the full story, including the 911 calls, on WRAL here.

Copyright 2022 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.