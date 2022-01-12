Senior Connect
US 421 opens after two days of railroad maintenance

The road opened after spending two days closed for railroad maintenance.
The road opened after spending two days closed for railroad maintenance.(NCDOT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The US 421 has officially reopened today at 7 a.m.

This comes after a section of the road was closed for two days while CSX Corp conducted railroad maintenance. The original plan allowed for up to five days of repairs.

“The track maintenance was completed in a little over two days, thanks to the joint partnership between CSX and crews with the N.C. Department of Transportation. The road closed Monday morning,” NCDOT writes in a news release.

