TRAFFIC ALERT: One block of S. 10th Street closed due to emergency repair

By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One block of South 10th Street at the intersection with Wooster Street near downtown Wilmington is closed Wednesday, Jan. 12, due to an emergency water main repair.

The 700 block of South 10th Street is closed between Queen and Wooster streets. The right-turn lane of Wooster Street onto South 10th Street is closed as well as street-side parking for crews to complete the repair.

“Local traffic in the 700 block of South 10th Street will still be allowed from Queen Street only,” CFPUA stated in a news release. “Northbound through-traffic from South 10th Street will be blocked. Drivers can detour around the closure using South 11th and South 9th Streets.

“Crews are making emergency repairs to a leak on a CFPUA water main. If a precautionary boil water advisory is issued in connection with the repair, this message will be updated.”

