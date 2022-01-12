New Hanover County Library to hold Winter Book Sale

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Library Winter Book Sale is being held at the Northeast Library and opens to the public January 15 at 10 a.m.

According to the news release, there is plenty to choose from and books are priced to sell.

More than 100,000 items have been divided into 66 categories, ranging from fiction and non-fiction books for adults and children to audio books and some DVDs. All money raised from the sale will benefit the library system here in New Hanover County. Prices do go down on items every two days, but obviously everything is first-come, first-served.

The preview sale for Friends of the Library members is on January 14 from 5:30-9 p.m. The public is welcome to shop on the following dates:

January 15, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

January 16, 1-5 p.m.

January 17, 3-7 p.m.

January 21, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

January 22, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

January 23, 1-5 p.m.

The event is free; however, you can join the Friends of the Library for $20/year.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.