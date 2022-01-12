NCDOT hosting educational workshop for small businesses

CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Highway Division 3 is running a free workshop aimed at educating small and/or disadvantaged businesses about state transportation contracts on Jan. 22.

The meeting will teach interested small businesses about working with the NCDOT, subcontracting, and other related topics. The NCDOT is looking to work with companies for a variety of road maintenance tasks such as mowing, litter pickup, and road construction.

This meeting is part of a greater disadvantaged business enterprise outreach initiative run by the NCDOT’s Chief Engineer’s Office and Office of Civil Rights.

“The in-person workshop will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the Division 3′s traffic services office at 5504 Barbados Blvd., Castle Hayne,” NCDOT writes in a press release. " Any business owner or representative wishing to attend should RSVP Trevor Carroll at 910-431-2000 or tkcarroll@ncdot.gov.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.