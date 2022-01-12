Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

NCDOT hosting educational workshop for small businesses

The North Carolina Department of Transportation will soon host a workshop for small businesses.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation will soon host a workshop for small businesses.(NCDOT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Highway Division 3 is running a free workshop aimed at educating small and/or disadvantaged businesses about state transportation contracts on Jan. 22.

The meeting will teach interested small businesses about working with the NCDOT, subcontracting, and other related topics. The NCDOT is looking to work with companies for a variety of road maintenance tasks such as mowing, litter pickup, and road construction.

This meeting is part of a greater disadvantaged business enterprise outreach initiative run by the NCDOT’s Chief Engineer’s Office and Office of Civil Rights.

“The in-person workshop will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the Division 3′s traffic services office at 5504 Barbados Blvd., Castle Hayne,” NCDOT writes in a press release. " Any business owner or representative wishing to attend should RSVP Trevor Carroll at 910-431-2000 or tkcarroll@ncdot.gov.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maleec Kwame Myers, 19
Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Wilmington
Brunswick County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information to call their office.
UPDATE: Brunswick County missing teen found
Brunswick County Schools calls emergency meeting to discuss COVID protocols
The Board of Education called an emergency meeting for this morning, January 12.
Brunswick County Schools make Thursday and Friday workdays, will require masks Tuesday
Protestors march for second night following shooting of Fayetteville man by off-duty deputy
Protestors march for second night following shooting of Fayetteville man by off-duty deputy

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. breaks record with more than 4,000 coronavirus hospitalizations, 25K new cases
One block of South 10th Street at the intersection with Wooster Street near downtown Wilmington...
TRAFFIC ALERT: One block of S. 10th Street closed due to emergency repair
Peter Drutchal pleaded guilty to molesting two boys who participated in his outdoor adventure...
Man sentenced for molesting boys decades after crimes happened in and around Wilmington
The Board of Education called an emergency meeting for this morning, January 12.
Brunswick County Schools make Thursday and Friday workdays, will require masks Tuesday